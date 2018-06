“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: stained glass

Above: interior views of El Tiempo Cantina, a Tex-Mex restaurant on Navigation Blvd in Houston

Below: interior views of Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan