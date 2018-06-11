More Sorrow at Rockport Center for the Arts

Not too long after Luis Purón relocated to Rockport, Texas to accept the position of executive director of the Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), Hurricane Harvey hit, devastating the museum. Without much pause, it held a show in Beeville and another in Corpus Christi, then relocated to a smaller building in downtown Rockport. It’s been a busy couple of years for Purón and the RCA.

Now, the RCA has released the following sad statement:

Luis Purón’s youngest brother Fernando, who was running for political office, was assassinated Friday evening following a debate. Purón’s family is devastated by this tragedy and his brother’s untimely death. He acknowledges the numerous expressions of kindness, offers of support, and prayers he has received during this challenging time. He requests privacy, so that his family can address their grief, and honor Fernando’s exemplary legacy in public service.

For more information, read the CNN article here.

The Texas arts community extends its condolences to Purón and his family.