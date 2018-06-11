Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Announces 2018-2019 Resident Artists

The Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) recently announced the nine artists who will participate in the 2018-2019 round of its residency program. Open nationally to artists who create work using craft media, including clay, fiber, glass, metal, and wood, the residency offers selected participants an opportunity to studio out of the organization’s building and interact with the Houston art community. During their residency, artists receive a housing and materials allowance, 24/7 access to a 200-square-foot studio, various opportunities for studio visits with fellow artists and curators, and the chance to teach through HCCC and collaborate with other residents. The organization also regularly hosts residency exhibitions, featuring works by current and former artists-in-residence participants.

HCCC’s residencies come in three, six, nine, and twelve-month periods, offering artists opportunities to either focus on singular, short-term projects, or allowing them a longer time to delve into current or new work. During their time at the organization, residents are expected to host open studio hours at least two days a week, during which visitors to HCCC can chat with them about the work.

The 2018-2019 HCCC Resident Artists (and their dates of residency) are:

Antonius Bui, Paper (Baltimore, MD)

Sept 1, 2018 – Feb 28, 2019

Dee Clements, Fiber (Chicago, IL)

June 1, 2019 – Aug 31, 2019

Zoe Gross, Clay (Katonah, NY)

Sept 1, 2018 – May 31,2019

Heather Johnson, Fiber (Houston, TX)

Sept 1, 2018 – Feb 28, 2019

Eunsil Leem, Metal (Carbondale, IL)

Sept 1, 2018 – Feb 28, 2019

Robert Raphael, Clay (Brooklyn, NY)

Mar 1, 2019- May 31, 2019

Jared Theis, Mixed Media (San Antonio, TX)

June 1, 2019 – Aug 31, 2019

Megan Wachs, Metal (Ossining, NY)

Mar 1, 2019 – Aug 31, 2019

Joyce Lin, Wood (Houston, TX)

Mar 1, 2018 – Aug 31, 2018

For more information on the program, and to see a list of current residents, go here.