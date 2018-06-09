Printed Matter Takes Over San Antonio’s Blue Star Arts Complex

Today, June 9, 2018, marks the fourth annual happening of Paper Trail, an event designed to highlight paper-based art, design, and printed media. From 11am to midnight, more than 40 artists will be on site at Brick, the new venue space at the Blue Star Arts Complex in San Antonio, hocking their zines, prints, patches, buttons, and everything in-between.

This year’s iteration of Paper Trail is organized by the San Antonio artists and designers involved in Black Moon Print and the gallery/shop/studio space Creative Creatures. Some of the vendors participating in the event include Austin-based Cattywampus Press (which recently published King of the Commode: Barney Smith and His Toilet Seat Art Museum), San Antonio-based artists Cruz Ortiz and John Johnson, and San Antonio and Baltimore-based Sybil Press. See below for a full list of exhibitors.

If you’re on the hunt for more print media across Texas, keep an eye out for the San Anto Zine Fest, Zine Fest Houston (which has a zine release party on June 15th at Bill’s Junk), and the Lone Star Zine Fest, which is currently raising money for its 2018 iteration.

Exhibitors Paper Trail 2018 include:

Aaron Pozos

Aaron deGruyter

Ana Garcia

Andy Kettler

Angel Chavez

Ashley Mireles

Brittany Longoria

Caitlin Davis

Cattywampus Press

Cecilia Arce

Christopher Ochoa

Claudia Aparicio Gamundi

Connie Chapa

Dan Grissom

Daryan Arcos

Elisa Wikey

Gilbert Martinez

James Huizar

Jason Limon

Jerry Hernandez

Jesse Guevara

Jessica Bartolett

John Johnson

Jose Sotelo

Juan Gonzalez

Justin Black

Lindsey Verrill

Markee Shadows

Michael Ruffo

Mike Fisher

Omar Gonzalez

Paul Rigg

Puro Chingón Collective

Rebecca Gonzalez

Rigo Ortiz

Robert Tatum

Sarah Cooper

Shelby Criswell

Snake Hawk Press

Steffany Bankenbusch

Sybil Press

Timothy McVain

Tyler Skaggs

Valerie Brown

Vanessa Macias

Yogurt Lump

Zane Thomas