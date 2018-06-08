Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Meadows Museum Gets New Curator

Meadows Museum Gets New Curator

/
08 Jun 2018
/
/
0 Comments

Photo: Tamytha Cameron via ARTnews

The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas has hired Amanda Dotseth as its new curator, reports ARTnews and other publications. Dotseth is a scholar of art of the Spanish middle ages and previously worked at the museum as an assistant curator.

“I take pride in the long relationship I have had with the Meadows Museum and its staff,” Dotseth said. “I remain invested in the success of the institution, which, like me, has grown and diversified significantly since my tenure as assistant curator….There is still much to be done, and so I welcome the opportunity to help shape the Meadows’s future.”

Dotseth will assume her position on September 19. Congratulations!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, ,
You may also like
The Meadows Gets Medieval in March
Meadows Acquires the Last Painting by Popular Spanish Artist Fortuny
Moody Foundation Steps Up Again with $1M for SMU Arts
Memorial Service For Meadows Curator Nicole Atzbach Announced
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'