New Open Call for Moving Image Programs to be Screened in Huntsville

Lease Agreement is a “nomadic” curatorial project based in Huntsville run by Adam Farcus (it’s a continuation of space Farcus co-ran in Baltimore from 2013-2015), and right now Lease Agreement is hosting an open call through July 15 for moving-image programs: “This is a national and international call for submissions for solo or group programs of moving image works by artists and filmmakers for the 12th Street Screening Series.” The series is ongoing, and takes place on the last Tuesday of every month at the 12th Street Bar in downtown Huntsville. (Note: Since it’s held in a bar during business hours, the screenings are +21.) The call is free and open to the public.

Lease Agreement is accepting full videos or excepts of videos, and works should be submitted via a video hosting site (Vimeo, Youtube, a gallery or artist website) as hard copies will not be reviewed. Submitted videos should be between 45 minutes and an hour long. Also, via Lease Agreement: “The screenings are promoted regionally and locally by Lease Agreement and 12th Street Bar. An archive of past screenings and events is kept on the Lease Agreement website.”

For more on this, including all the info you need on requirements for proposals and submissions, please go here. Again, the deadline is July 15, 2018. Notifications go out on August 31, 2018.