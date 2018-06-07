DiverseWorks’ New Project Reaches Out to Alief Community

This week, Houston arts organization DiverseWorks announced its newest program, Project Freeway. Developed with the sprawl of Houston in mind, (and named for the abundance of asphalt across the city), the project responds “to the rapid growth and diversification of the city of Houston,” and aims to support projects by Houston-area artists that “engage all Houstonians in the arts and urgent social issues in ways that contribute to a more socially progressive city.”

For its first iteration, from June-August 2018, Project Freeway will engage the Alief area of southwest Houston, reaching out to artists and potential community collaborators who live outside the Beltway. This program continues the series of shorter-term projects that DiverseWorks has been coordinating and supporting at various venues this spring. Of its long-term goal for the project, DiverseWorks says: “We are particularly interested in creating platforms that will question the familiar and expose the unfamiliar, and provide pathways for artists to connect across geographic/cultural/economic/artistic boundaries.”

If you want to see updates about Project Freeway, go here.