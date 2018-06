“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: rectangles leaning against the wall

Above: an unassembled, boxed IKEA bookshelf

Below: multiple installation shots of the 2017 exhibition John McCracken: Planks at VENUS in New York

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan