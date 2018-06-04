Texas Artists: Open Call at Artpace, Apply Now

The Texas Open Call is the only way to be considered for Artpace programs and exhibitions, including the International Artist-in-Residence program, Hudson Showroom and Main Space exhibitions, special projects, such as Chalk It Up, workshops, and more.

Applicants for the 2020 Artpace International Artist-in-Residence Program will be reviewed on a rolling basis by Artpace staff and guest curators. Studio visits will take place in 2019. All applicants will also be reviewed by Artpace’s Curatorial Residents for potential studio visits.

The Artist-in-Residence program is a pretty good deal. Three times a year, Artpace invites a guest curator to choose three artists to live and create art in San Antonio for two months. Each residency cycle includes one international, one national, and one Texas-based artist. Each resident receives a studio space, a $6,000 stipend, up to a $10,000 production budget, and the support of a full-time staff.

The Texas Open Call will be open until August 1st at 11:59pm. Check it out and apply here.