Austin Film Society Cinema Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Screenings and Birthday Bash

Austin Film Society, founded in 1985 by filmmaker Richard Linklater, has brought some stellar screenings to Austin of late (such as: Wim Wenders’ early work; a screening of Toshio Matsumoto’s Funeral Parade of Roses; and Tom Schiller’s rarely seen Nothing Lasts Forever), and on June 9 AFS will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its special cinema programming with a birthday bash, followed the next day, June 10, by a visit by director Catherine Hardwicke for a screening of her film debut Thirteen and a discussion with Linklater. Then on June 21, AFS hosts its LGBTQ fundraising and party with a screening of Valley of the Dolls.

AFS has also announced more of its summer programming, which includes “an Essential Cinema series of 1970s films from German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder, the Beatles’ YELLOW SUBMARINE 50th anniversary restoration, an Essential Cinema series of Pre-Code Treasures from the 1930s, and the 2018 Sundance Short Film Tour, featuring MAUDE by local director and previous AFS Grant recipient Anna Margaret Hollyman.”

Please go here for screening times.

Extra info on the party on June 9: it will include champagne, a photo booth, a birthday raffle, and a sneak preview of Marc Turtletaub’s new movie Puzzle, starring Kelly MacDonald. Go here for more info on the birthday party.