Wildflowers and Cash: UT Austin Announces New Artist Residency

The St. Elmo Arts Residency is a new joint project of the University of Texas at Austin’s Department of Art and Art History and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center that offers one fellowship each academic year to a newly minted MFA artist in painting, drawing, print, photo, sculpture or multimedia. It will launch this fall with artist Katy McCarthy, who earned her graduate degree in Combined Media at Hunter College in New York City this spring.

The residency is situated in a renovated house and studio compound in the St. Elmo district of South Austin, located midway between the UT campus and the Wildflower Center. It aims to support emerging artists and the creation of new work by providing dedicated studio and living space in South Austin in addition to a $30,000 stipend. Each fellow will further engage with the UT community through classes and lectures at UT Austin and at the Wildflower Center.