This and That: Mirror Balls

"This and That" is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.Today: Mirror ballsKacey Musgraves performing her song "High Horse" on Saturday Night Live The Art Guys, St. Simon the Apostle, 2009, Mirror squares, chain saw, disco lights Theo Eshetu, The Mirror Ball Constellation No.2, 2013-2015, C-print on Fuji Crystal Archive paper, mounted on aluminum Rashid Johnson, We Hood, 2014, Mirrored tile, spray enamel, black soap, wax, vinyl, steel, books, shea butter Detail of Tomás Saraceno's Aerocene: Around the World to Change the World at the Grand Palais in Paris "Gold Disco Ball Hard Hat for Burning Man" from Etsy Kelley Walker, Circle in Circle, 2006, Cast compound chocolate, archival wax, chain, motor Installation view of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974–2014 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Yayoi Kusama, Narcissus Garden, 1966, Installation and performance. Image via Flickr Chen Wei, The Stars in The Night Sky Are Innumerable, 2010, Archival inkjet print. Rubell Family Collection. Image from Erik Schuessler's proposal to combat the glare off of Dallas' Museum Tower Adam Ekberg, A disco ball on the mountain, 2005, Archival pigment print Valdis Celms, Positron, 1976, kinetic maquette of steel, paper, and wood (courtesy Zimmerli Art Museum, Norton and Nancy Dodge Collection of Nonconformist Art from the Soviet Union, © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / AKKA-LAA, Latvia, photo by Peter Jacobs). Kyle McDonald and Jonas Jongejan's Light Leaks at Day for Night, 2017