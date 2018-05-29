Advertise   Donate
This and That: Mirror Balls

29 May 2018
Kacey Musgraves

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Mirror balls

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves performing her song “High Horse” on Saturday Night Live

 

 

work by The Art Guys

The Art Guys, St. Simon the Apostle, 2009, Mirror squares, chain saw, disco lights

 

art by Theo Eshetu

Theo Eshetu, The Mirror Ball Constellation No.2, 2013-2015, C-print on Fuji Crystal Archive paper, mounted on aluminum

 

art by Rashid Johnson

Rashid Johnson, We Hood, 2014, Mirrored tile, spray enamel, black soap, wax, vinyl, steel, books, shea butter

 

Detail of Tomás Saraceno’s ‘Aerocene: Around the World to Change the World’ at the Grand Palais

Detail of Tomás Saraceno’s Aerocene: Around the World to Change the World at the Grand Palais in Paris

 

hat from etsy

“Gold Disco Ball Hard Hat for Burning Man” from Etsy

 

art by Kelley Walker

Kelley Walker, Circle in Circle, 2006, Cast compound chocolate, archival wax, chain, motor

 

Installation view of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian

Installation view of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974–2014 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

 

Kusama Installation

Yayoi Kusama, Narcissus Garden, 1966, Installation and performance. Image via Flickr

 

art by Chen Wei

Chen Wei, The Stars in The Night Sky Are Innumerable, 2010, Archival inkjet print. Rubell Family Collection.

 

 

art by Adam Ekberg

Adam Ekberg, A disco ball on the mountain, 2005, Archival pigment print

 

Valdis Celms' "Positron"

Valdis Celms, Positron, 1976, kinetic maquette of steel, paper, and wood (courtesy Zimmerli Art Museum, Norton and Nancy Dodge Collection of Nonconformist Art from the Soviet Union, © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / AKKA-LAA, Latvia, photo by Peter Jacobs).

 

Kyle McDonald and Jonas Jongejan’s Light Leaks

Kyle McDonald and Jonas Jongejan’s Light Leaks at Day for Night, 2017

 

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan

