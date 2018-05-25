See Stars at the Judd Foundation in Marfa this Weekend

This coming Sunday, May 27, 2018, the Marfa outpost of the Judd Foundation is hosting its third annual Star Party at Judd’s former home, La Mansana de Chinati/The Block. This is one of the foundation’s events that isn’t art-centric: because it is so far away from big cities, Marfa and the surrounding towns have magnificent views of the night sky. In fact, just 35 miles from Marfa in the David Mountains sits the McDonald Observatory, a research center that, in addition to hosting tours and Star Parties itself, produces the radio program StarDate. During his life Donald Judd was a supporter of the observatory, joining its Board of Visitors in 1989.

The Block will be open from 7:30-9PM on the 27th, and will host a star viewing with the Big Bend Astronomers from 10-11:30PM. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, flash lights, picnics and binoculars/observational equipment.