Right Here, Right Now: San Antonio at the Contemporary Arts Museum Huston

(Ed. note: the following is from a series of micro-reviews/show recommendations Glasstire produces monthly for Local Houston Magazine.)

When museums have the guts to give shows to local artists, it transforms a city’s art scene, and the careers of the artists — just ask Los Angeles artists Ed Ruscha, Ed Keinholz and James Turrell about their retrospectives at LACMA and MOCA. The good news for Houston is that the Contemporary Arts Museum Huston has been making a concerted effort in recent years to exhibit the work of local Houston artists, and with this ambitious new iteration of their Right Here, Right Now series, they widen the scope to include some of the best artists in San Antonio. Trust us: this is one summer show you will not want to miss.

See the links below for reviews of past Right Here, Right Now exhibitions at the CAMH.

Right Here, Right Now: San Antonio is on view through August 5, 2018 at the Contemporary Arts Museum Huston.