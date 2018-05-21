PRH to Lead Public Art Tours

Houston’s Project Row Houses (PRH) is offering bus tours of public art created by the founding artists of PRH. The tour will also feature discussions with artists Jesse Lott, Floyd Newsum, Bert Samples, and George Smith.

Led by Ryan N. Dennis, Curator and Programs Director, and Jeanette Degollado, Public Art Coordinator, the tours will hit the University of Houston Downtown, the Station Museum of Contemporary Art, Hermann Park, and other spots. They will take place on four Saturdays in June (2, 9, 16, and 23, from noon-3pm), but get your tickets ($20 members, $30 nonmembers) now before they fill up. This is an opportunity to check out some great public and talk with some iconic Houston artists.