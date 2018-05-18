Artpace’s Community Potluck Returns!

San Antonio’s Artpace is bringing back its popular “Resident Welcome Potluck.” The community tradition took a little break but returns to welcome its Summer 2018 International Artists-in-Residence, Zoë Charlton (Washington, DC), Jenelle Esparza (San Antonio, TX), and Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum (Johannesburg, South Africa / Ontario, Canada).

Artpace will provide a main dish and drinks, and guests are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert. The chow down begins at 6pm on Thursday, May 24 and artist presentations begin at 7pm. Come meet the new residents and feed your stomach and your art heart.