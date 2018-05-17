Dario Robleto at Inman Gallery

(Ed. note: the following is from a series of micro-reviews/show recommendations Glasstire produces monthly for Local Houston Magazine.)

One thing you can always expect from an exhibition of works by Dario Robleto is a poetic and comprehensive grasp of whatever subject he is choosing to explore. Sometimes he looks into pop culture, other times he studies cosmology, and recently — since his 2013 residency at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center at the University of Houston — he has been looking into the recorded histories of human heartbeats. The First Time, The Heart is Robleto’s most recent journey into the subject, featuring a portfolio of prints drawn from early recordings of pulses. Visit the show for the gallery arrangement, for witch the artist called on poet Adrian Matejka to reorder the prints to create poems using the text within the pieces.

Dario Robleto: The First Time, The Heart continues through May 26, 2018 at Inman Gallery in Houston.