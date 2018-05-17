Advertise   Donate
Home > Feature > Drive By > Dario Robleto at Inman Gallery

Dario Robleto at Inman Gallery

/
17 May 2018
/
/
0 Comments
,
Dario Robleto: The First Time, The Heart

(Ed. note: the following is from a series of micro-reviews/show recommendations Glasstire produces monthly for Local Houston Magazine.)

Print by Dario Robleto

Dario Robleto, The First Time, The Heart (A Portrait of Life 1854–1913), 2017. Portfolio of 50 prints on Rising Drawing Bristol; photolithographs with transparent base ink, hand-flamed and sooted paper; image brushed with lithotine and lifted from soot, fused in a mild solution of shellac and denatured alcohol, 11-1/2 x 14-1/4 inches each.

One thing you can always expect from an exhibition of works by Dario Robleto is a poetic and comprehensive grasp of whatever subject he is choosing to explore. Sometimes he looks into pop culture, other times he studies cosmology, and recently — since his 2013 residency at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center at the University of Houston — he has been looking into the recorded histories of human heartbeats. The First Time, The Heart is Robleto’s most recent journey into the subject, featuring a portfolio of prints drawn from early recordings of pulses. Visit the show for the gallery arrangement, for witch the artist called on poet Adrian Matejka to reorder the prints to create poems using the text within the pieces.

Dario Robleto art

Dario Robleto, The First Time, The Heart (Back Wheel Bent like a Guess), 201.
Threatening a little girl, 10, to go to dentist, 1896
Young girl, 15, heart palpitations, 1886
Heart disease, 1854
After exercise and residence in the country, 1867
Riding bike, 1906
Female, 24, exhaustion with excitement, pulse leaping, 1867
11-1/2 x 14-1/4 inches each

 

Dario Robleto

Dario Robleto, The First Time, The Heart (A Portrait of Life 1854–1913), 2017. Portfolio of 50 prints on Rising Drawing Bristol; photolithographs with transparent base ink, hand-flamed and sooted paper; image brushed with lithotine and lifted from soot, fused in a mild solution of shellac and denatured alcohol, 11-1/2 x 14-1/4 inches each.

 

Dario Robleto: The First Time, The Heart continues through May 26, 2018 at Inman Gallery in Houston. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
,
You may also like
Southwest School of Art Finally Has Its First Graduates
Jamal Cyrus and Inman Gallery owner Kerry Inman
Houston Artist Jamal Cyrus Shortlisted for BMW Art Journey Prize in Miami
Top Five: August 10, 2017
N.O.’s Prospect 4 Announces Artists, Including Texans
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Glasstire Classifieds

Funding generously provided by:
'