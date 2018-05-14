Grants Director to Leave HAA

So often in the art world, there are organizational departures, mix-ups, and mishaps amid rumors and innuendo. Richard Graber, Director of Grants and Capacity Building at the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) seems to be leaving with grace. Below is the announcement from HAA, followed by a statement by Graber.

After many years of service to the Houston Arts Alliance and the Houston arts community, Richard Graber, Director of Grants and Capacity Building, will be leaving our offices for new adventures, starting June 1.

We are sad to see him go! Over his tenure, he’s held many positions, each with poise and a steady hand. He’s been instrumental in the success of the Houston Arts Alliance in so many ways. And he’s been a great colleague and resource to our community.

Richard has written a few words that he has asked us to share with you all. Please join us in congratulating Richard on his successes at Houston Arts Alliance and in wishing him the absolute best in his future undertakings!

Dear Friends,

I’m grateful for the work that I’ve been a part of at HAA these past 10+ years. I especially value the many fine people I’ve had the opportunity to meet and get to know well. I will always cherish the many wonderful conversations with artists, organizations, board members and the community this position has afforded me and look forward to more! I feel my departure is timely leaving behind a sharp, cohesive department that is well-equipped with clear vision for the future. Thank you for everything!

Richard