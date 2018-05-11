Advertise   Donate
Houston's Fifth Ward Gets Huge Arts and Cultural Grant

11 May 2018
The Fruits of the Fifth Ward mural created by Reginald Adams with students from Phyllis Wheatley High School in 2006 with support from the History Channel. (Photo via City of Houston via Patch.com)

One of 60 projects selected nationwide, Houston’s Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation (FWCRC) has received a $100,000 National Creative Placemaking Grant, reports Patch.com. This “placemaking” is expected to involve local artists and visionaries. As Patch states:

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs received numerous ideas responding to the priorities of the City’s Arts and Cultural Plan and its vision for fostering an environment in which art and culture flourish for the sharing and benefit of all residents and visitors.

$100K is a lot of money for a lot of projects. Keep your eyes peeled for what happens in the Fifth Ward.

