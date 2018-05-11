Houston’s Fifth Ward Gets Huge Arts and Cultural Grant

One of 60 projects selected nationwide, Houston’s Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation (FWCRC) has received a $100,000 National Creative Placemaking Grant, reports Patch.com. This “placemaking” is expected to involve local artists and visionaries. As Patch states:

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs received numerous ideas responding to the priorities of the City’s Arts and Cultural Plan and its vision for fostering an environment in which art and culture flourish for the sharing and benefit of all residents and visitors.

$100K is a lot of money for a lot of projects. Keep your eyes peeled for what happens in the Fifth Ward.