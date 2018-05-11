Austin’s ICOSA Collective Aims To Move To Canopy With a Celebration Kick-Off Party

Austin’s praiseworthy ICOSA Collective, about two years into its life and about 20 members strong, is being kicked out of its original space adjacent to Pump Project (the entire building is on the market, so Pump Project is in the same boat), and has found a new location for its gallery space and headquarters at the Canopy Complex, which is currently home to Big Medium and Bale Creek Allen Gallery, among others.

ICOSA has announced both a Kickstarter launch and a celebration event for the last night it will occupy its original space, planned for May 19, 2018, from 7-10 pm. Via ICOSA: ” …the move will require additional funds to maximize our smaller square footage and support our ambitious programming in the coming year. We are asking for the help of our community and launching a Kickstarter to make this transition possible.”

The evening will mark the last night of its current show, these, our precious scars, Erin Cunningham and Alyssa Taylor Wendt, and will feature “…BBQ, snow cones and music to celebrate all of the good times and great art that have passed between these walls!”

Again, ICOSA Collective’s Kickstarter launch party and celebration will take place on Saturday May 19, from 7-10 pm. For more info, please go here.