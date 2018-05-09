Pre-Order Now: A Book by Elaine Bradford & Sara Cress

We have been following Routine Fables, a yearlong project and collaboration between Houston-based artist Elaine Bradford and poet Sara Cress, since they began it in early 2017. For the project, the duo created fifty-two pairs of works throughout the year, with Bradford making a sculpture that Cress responded to with a poem. Though the project was briefly interrupted when Cress’ house flooded during Hurricane Harvey, it has now been fully realized and will be presented as a show at Lawndale Art Center in Houston from May 25 to July 29, 2018.

In conjunction with the show, Bradford and Cress are publishing a book of the series which is now available for pre-order. Currently, the books are $30, but after May 24th, the price will rise to $40. If you’re interested in learning more about or purchasing the Routine Fables book, please go here. Routine Fables (the exhibition) opens on May 25, 2018 from 6-8PM at Lawndale. There will be a poetry reading and discussion of the project at Lawndale on July 15, from 2-3PM.