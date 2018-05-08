Looking at Art. Naked.

It has long been rumored that a proper looking middle-aged woman entered the otherwise visitorless Cy Twombly Gallery in Houston’s Menil campus. When she seemed to be in the back of the museum for a very long time, the attendant went to check on her. She found the woman had completely disrobed and was staring at a painting in a back room. The attendant returned to her desk. The visitor eventually exited the gallery, fully clothed.

A few days ago, the Palais de Tokyo in Paris opened its doors to nudists (before the official opening hours), reports CNN via click2houston.com. Visitors checked their clothes at the cloakroom and “clothed staff were on hand to offer insight into the artwork.” “The atmosphere was very nice,” one nudist told the local paper, adding that being nude allows you to experience the artwork differently.