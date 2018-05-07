The Art Museum of Southeast Texas Receives Notable Art Donations

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) in Beaumont announced today that it has received some notable and sizable art donations from two Texas-based art collectors.

Collector John Gaston Fairey of Hempstead, Texas, who is (per the museum’s press release) a “…former architectural design professor at Texas A&M University” has gifted the museum more than “500 pieces of Mexican folk art due to the organization’s active educational programming and community involvement. The collection features examples of Mexican folk art masks, ceramics, textiles, and trees of life.” Last year, the museum presented the exhibition The John Gaston Fairey Collection of Mexican Folk Art: An Introduction, and some of the newly donated Mexican folk artworks appeared in that show. And: “Masks from the collection are currently exhibited in Who’s Behind the Mask in AMSET’s Conn Gallery.”

“Avid” collector James Kralik of Houston, Texas, has gifted the museum with “16 works of art by Texas artists Michael Bise, Lucas Johnson, and Mary McCleary. Kralik has gifted his collection to AMSET because of the museum’s dynamic and engaging exhibitions and educational programming.”

This coming summer, AMSET will open the show Paraíso y Presa and FRESH: The James Kralik Collection, which will present a “curated portion of the extensive Mexican folk art collection and the donations from James Kralik respectively. All pieces are now part of AMSET’s growing permanent collection made up of over 2,000 objects.”