Art Dirt: Artists Don’t Have To Be Do-Gooders

In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees start out talking about gentrification, but quickly devolve into discussing whether artists really have to be politically engaged in their work.

“People are getting so many props for doing the so-called ‘right thing.’ If a woman artist isn’t making work about being a woman then she’s somehow failing the team, you know? And so if she does make work about being a woman in today’s world, she’s going to get at least short-term attention for doing that. Are the ideas good? Is the work good? It almost doesn’t matter.”

