Houston Mayor Announces Artist Awards

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced the first 26 winners of the newly launched grant program “Support for Artists and Creative Individuals.” Applications were accepted from all artistic disciplines. Each artist will receive up to $15,000, totaling $379,645.

“This new grant opportunity redefines the definition of what a traditional artist is and can be,” stated Mayor Turner in the City’s press release. “The creative economy forms an integral part of Houston’s vibrant business industry and creative individuals who work in everything from photography, music, video and more are what help keep our city prosperous.”

Below is the list of recipients. Give all of them a big congratulation!

Regina Agu, Multidisciplinary

Karim Al-Zand, Music

John Beasant, Choreography

Joseph Cohen, Multidisciplinary

Henry Darragh (aka Doc Loc), Music – Rap/Jazz

Lina Dib, Multidisciplinary and Immersive Arts

Francesca Fuchs, Painting

Arthur Gottschalk, Music

Katy Heinlein, Sculpture

Robert Hodge, Mixed Media Paintings

Felicia Johnson, Multimedia

Justin Kouri, Video

Richard Lavenda, Music

Daniel Levin, Film

Kimberly Meyer, Creative Writing

Katrina Moorhead, Visual Art

Yue Nakayama, Media Art/Film

Marc Newsome, Filmmaker

John Pluecker, Literary Arts

Troy Scheid, Theatre, Visual Arts, Socially Engaged Arts

Carrie Schneider, Participatory

Jon Schwartz, Video Short

Alexander Squier, Sculpture/Installation

Felipe Steinberg, Visual Artist

Britt Thomas, Visual Art & Music

Prince Varughese Thomas, Photography, Video, Drawing, Installation