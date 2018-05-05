Houston Mayor Announces Artist Awards

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced the first 26 winners of the newly launched grant program “Support for Artists and Creative Individuals.” Applications were accepted from all artistic disciplines. Each artist will receive up to $15,000, totaling $379,645.
“This new grant opportunity redefines the definition of what a traditional artist is and can be,” stated Mayor Turner in the City’s press release. “The creative economy forms an integral part of Houston’s vibrant business industry and creative individuals who work in everything from photography, music, video and more are what help keep our city prosperous.”
Below is the list of recipients. Give all of them a big congratulation!
Regina Agu, Multidisciplinary
Karim Al-Zand, Music
John Beasant, Choreography
Joseph Cohen, Multidisciplinary
Henry Darragh (aka Doc Loc), Music – Rap/Jazz
Lina Dib, Multidisciplinary and Immersive Arts
Francesca Fuchs, Painting
Arthur Gottschalk, Music
Katy Heinlein, Sculpture
Robert Hodge, Mixed Media Paintings
Felicia Johnson, Multimedia
Justin Kouri, Video
Richard Lavenda, Music
Daniel Levin, Film
Kimberly Meyer, Creative Writing
Katrina Moorhead, Visual Art
Yue Nakayama, Media Art/Film
Marc Newsome, Filmmaker
John Pluecker, Literary Arts
Troy Scheid, Theatre, Visual Arts, Socially Engaged Arts
Carrie Schneider, Participatory
Jon Schwartz, Video Short
Alexander Squier, Sculpture/Installation
Felipe Steinberg, Visual Artist
Britt Thomas, Visual Art & Music
Prince Varughese Thomas, Photography, Video, Drawing, Installation