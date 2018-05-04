SAMA Gifted 50 Brett Weston Photographs

The San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has been gifted fifty works by the late American photographer Brett Weston, reports Artforum. Son of photographer Edward Weston, Brett Weston’s career spanned seventy years. Like his father, he was interested in formalism and abstraction.

SAMA Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Suzanne Weaver worked with philanthropist and collector Christian Keesee to make the selection. She told Artforum, “This generous gift enriches our holdings of over 1,500 photographs, which are primarily photojournalist, documentary, and street photography, by representing one of the most important themes–landscape–in American photographic practices since the nineteenth century.”