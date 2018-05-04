Advertise   Donate
Home > News > SAMA Gifted 50 Brett Weston Photographs

SAMA Gifted 50 Brett Weston Photographs

/
04 May 2018
/
/
0 Comments

Brett Weston’s Untitled (Joshua Trees, Desert Landscape), 1942, one of the works gifted from the Christian Keesee Collection. Photo: San Antonio Museum of Art via Artforum.

The San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) has been gifted fifty works by the late American photographer Brett Weston, reports Artforum. Son of photographer Edward Weston, Brett Weston’s career spanned seventy years. Like his father, he was interested in formalism and abstraction.

SAMA Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Suzanne Weaver worked with philanthropist and collector Christian Keesee to make the selection. She told Artforum, “This generous gift enriches our holdings of over 1,500 photographs, which are primarily photojournalist, documentary, and street photography, by representing one of the most important themes–landscape–in American photographic practices since the nineteenth century.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
, , ,
You may also like
Mi viaje del río Grande Valley
Top Five: February 22, 2018
San Antonio Museum of Art Acquires Works by African American Artists
Glasstire’s Favorite Museum Gift Stores, 2017
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'