The Black Chamber at Wedge Space

(Ed. note: the following is from a series of micro-reviews/show recommendations Glasstire produces monthly for Local Houston Magazine.)

The newest exhibition by Houston-based artists Phillip Pyle II, Stephen Wilson, and Gregory Michael Carter is nestled in a small, intimate gallery space in Houston Community College’s Eastside Campus. Loosely based on a post-WWI US cryptanalytic organization by the same name, the show creates cyphers and messages using coded language that is up to the viewer to translate. In the three artists’ textiles, drawings, transfers, and digitally made pieces, Air Jordan logos, schematics of guns, Rolexes, and African masks become comments on consumerism and how the Black experience is shaped by our culture.

The Black Chamber is on view at Wedge Space (6815 Rustic St (Felix Morales Building), Houston) through June 18, 2018.