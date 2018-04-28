Scenes From the 2018 Austin Forging Competition

The third annual Austin Forging Competition took place last weekend, on April 21, at the Community First! Village in northeast Austin. The event celebrates “the art of blacksmithing includes a solid contestant lineup—a top-tier selection of the country’s highest level of contemporary metalworkers.” The day included tours of the Village, live music, food, and, of course, a whole lot of experienced metalworkers doing their thing.

Lubbock-based artist Chad Plunket (who’s also the director of the Charles Adams Studio Project, or CASP, in Lubbock, and certainly knows his way around an arc welder) was on hand and snapped some photos of the day. “Wow, hell of a day. Eight teams of two. Four teams per three-hour round.” At one point he mentioned: “The work-boot game is on point.”

(Note: The event is organized by Evan Wilson and Colby Brinkman of the Austin Metal Authority, and is hosted by Mobile Loaves & Fishes, whose mission is “…to provide food and clothing, cultivate community and promote dignity to our homeless brothers and sisters in need. Community First! Village is a 27-acre master planned community that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for the disabled, chronically homeless in Central Texas.”)

All photos by Chad Plunket.