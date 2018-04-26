New Artist-Run Space Will Open in Austin With Stellar Group Show

Married Austin artists, Eric Manche and Sara Vanderbeek, have announced the imminent opening of DORF, a new experimental pop-up endeavor and art space in south Austin that commences with its first show on May 11, 2018. This inaugural show, titled Landscapes, Portraits and Still Lifes, boasts some very familiar and beloved names in the Austin and greater Texas art scene: Elizabeth Chapin, Jeffrey Dell, Joey Fauerso, Ana Fernandez, Raul Gonzalez, Jules Buck Jones, Drew Liverman, Raymond Uhlir, Vincent Valdez and Sara Vanderbeek.

Per DORF’s founders, the initiative will “provide a space to support and promote Texas-based artists as well as add vitality and momentum to the South Austin art community,” and that DORF is “…a response to recent closures of art spaces in Austin, attributed to skyrocketing real-estate prices.”

Vanderbeek, a founding member of the excellent Austin art collective ICOSA, states: “Over the past few years, rising rents have displaced hundreds of artists and art spaces in Austin. When we were priced out of our East- Side studio in 2014, Eric and I converted our two-car garage into a furnished studio/gallery space, which we will now open to the public to provide Austin’s creative community another space for exhibitions and creative exploration.”

The space’s May 11 opening coincides with the upcoming West Austin Studio Tour. The following is your pertinent info:

The opening reception for DORF’s inaugural group show Landscapes, Portraits and Still Lifes takes place on Friday, May 11 from 7 to 10 pm, “with a performance by San Antonio-based artist Raul Gonzalez on Saturday, May 19 at 4 pm.”

Also “DORF is open Saturdays and Sundays 11 am to 6 pm or by appointment. The address is 5701 Lewood Drive, Austin, TX 78745. Contact Sara Vanderbeek for more information sara.vanderbeek@gmail.com | 718.964.8180.”

Also note: “This project is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department.”

Instagram @DORF_WORLD

Facebook @DORFWORLD

Congrats and godspeed!