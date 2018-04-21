Wild Weekend of Printmaking Comes to Houston

This weekend, April 21st and 22nd, printmakers will take over Houston for the annual It Came from the Bayou gathering, show, and sale. Kicking off the festivities today, the 21st, is a reception and exhibition of new bayou-themed posters at Burning Bones Press in the Houston Heights. The show features works by over twenty artists, including Houston-based favorites Carlos Hernandez, Eric Pearce, and Erin Miller, along with a host of other US-based printmakers. The event runs from 6PM to 9PM and features free hotdogs and refreshments.

Tomorrow, on the 22nd, is the main event: a sale and printmaker reunion in the Saint Arnold Brewery. Now in its seventh year, It Came from the Bayou features works by members of the Outlaw Printmaker group, students from Texas colleges, and anyone else that wants to sign up for a table. New this year is the addition of the Zombie Zine Zone which, based on its name, will likely feature artist-made printed matter.

Absent from this year’s printmaking festivities is PrintMatters’ Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints event and exhibition. In the past, the organization had rented a steamroller to live-print oversize woodcuts throughout the day and hang them throughout Saint Arnold’s beer hall. This year would’ve been the eighth annual Rockin’ Rollin’ event, but earlier this year, PrintMatters announced that the organization will no longer host it, and is instead working on buffing up other elements of its biannual PrintHouston festival .

A full list of exhibitors for Sunday’s It Came from the Bayou, which runs from 11AM to 4PM, is below.

Participating artists include:

Annalise Natasha Gratovich

Beast Syndicate

Emmett Merrill

Jessica Guerra

Cannonball Press

Holy Press

Carlos Pozo

Rebekah Brooks

Mystic Multiples

Julia Curran

Nicole Bernie

Theresa Doyle

Joshua Kobow

Erin Miller

Amber Kaiser

Brian Kelly

Neon Eye

Tom Huck

Carlos Hernandez

Burning Bones Press

The Amazing Hancock Brothers

Sean Starwars

Johnny Beaver

Raeleen Kao

Dylan Goldberger

Metaluna Press

Wesley Kramer

Inky Lips

Marco Camacho

Jonathan Reboloso

Ashley Annette

Rene Cruz

Eric Sultzer

Matt Stilt

Christopher Terry

RYD Works

John Wayne Is Dead