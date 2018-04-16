Anthony Sonnenberg’s ‘Still Stage, Set Life’ at AMSET

Houston-based artist Anthony Sonnenberg, who has been producing a lot of excellent work lately (with shows at Conduit Gallery in Dallas, both Art Palace and Lawndale in Houston, and the Old Jail Art Center in Albany), currently has a big installation solo show up at the Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) in Beaumont, through June 3, 2018. It’s titled Still Stage, Set Life.

The museum produced a short, smart video of Sonnenberg talking about his process and his work as he was going about putting the AMSET show together. If you can’t make it to Beaumont before the end of the show’s run, here’s a way to (remotely) check it out. We like what Sonnenberg has to say about art, layering, and empire-building. The video was produced by AMSET and Carrithers Studio. You can find the short video here, or embedded below.