San Angelo National Ceramic Competition Enters Its 22nd Year

Every other year the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts hosts The San Angelo National Ceramic Competition, and this year’s event opens with a reception on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 6 to 9 pm at the museum. It’s a big juried show, and that weekend there’s plenty of ceramic-centric programming in San Angelo, including the 33rd Annual Ceramic Symposium, a ceramic workshop run by Von Venhuizen (the ceramics professor from Texas Tech), a flex-entry ceramic workshop run by featured artist Randy Brodnax (see below), special exhibitions hosted in several San Angelo galleries, open artists studios, and more.

The Competition is co-organized by the Museum, the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Angelo State University, and the Old Chicken Farm Art Center. This year’s juror is Peter Held, a multi-award-winning artist, academic, curator and writer based in Chandler, AZ. He’s chosen the work of around 100 artists for this year’s Competition. For a list of artists, go here.

Also, via the Museum: “For each San Angelo National Ceramic Competition, a noted ceramic artist is asked to display a small focus exhibit, which highlights the artist’s work, within the larger competition. This year SAMFA is pleased to have veteran ceramicist Randy Brodnax of Elmer, Louisiana, as our Invited Artist.”

For more on the Competition and all the events and programming of the weekend, please go here.