Sawyer Yards Opens New Studios

Houston’s Sawyer Yards has announced that it is opening another building. The former Halliburton manufacturing plant has been converted to Sabine Street Studios, adding to the complex’s warehouses which include Winter Street Studios, Spring Street Studios, Silver Street Studios, The Silos at Sawyer Yards, Summer Street Studios, the Tech Center, 2500 Summer Street, and The Shops at Sawyer Yards.

The building has 67 studio spaces available for lease to local artists and “creative businesses.” There are also two gallery spaces with an exhibition slated for the summer. The 48,000-square-foot will officially open to the public on April 28, 4-9pm, in conjunction with Sawyer Yard’s campus-wide spring art show.