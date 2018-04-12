Sculpture Comes to Round Rock

Round Rock, Texas will serve as this year’s annual SculptFest location, put on by the Texas Society of Sculptors (TSOS). The free event will take place Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29.

The invitational tent show will include work from approximately 50 sculptors hailing from across Texas and throughout the U.S. The show will feature a huge selection of miniature to monumental size sculptures as well as live demonstrations of stone carving, 3D printing for art, clay sculpting and bronze pouring. And new this year, SculptFest will host an interactive kid’s art area and live music all weekend long.

A drive though the Texas Hill Country to end up in Texas sculpture country is a perfect spring break.