Vignette Art Fair Will Host Two Panel Discussions About Women in the Arts

The Vignette Art Fair, a still-quite-new addition to Dallas Arts Month and something of a satellite fair to the Dallas Art Fair, is hosting a couple of panel discussions this Saturday daytime, April 14, that feature solid line-ups of Texas-based participants.

Given that the Vignette fair focuses on women artists, it’s fitting that the fair’s signature panel discussions are Viewpoints: Art & Community and Viewpoints: Art & Success and will cover 1) “how women are engaging with the community through their practice and what changes are in need within the North Texas,” and 2) the “challenges of being a woman in the arts and the specific tools that are used to overcome these challenges.”

The Art & Community panel’s moderator is Dr. Lauren Cross, an interdisciplinary artist, scholar, and curator. The panel participants are Karen Blessen, an artist and free-lance writer based in Dallas; Emily Riggert, an artist and educator in Dallas; Rachel Rushing, a photographer and social-practice and installation artist who’s also Assistant Manager of Visitor Experiences at the Nasher in Dallas; and Montoya Williams, a Dallas-based artist whose “digital collage work is highly influenced by Afro futurism and Africanisms among the diaspora as well as reconstructing the narrative of black womanhood.”

The Art & Success panel’s moderator is journalist and academic Lauren Smart, a Dallas fixture on the art scene. The panel’s participants are Consuelo Gutierrez, the Director of Programs & Membership at The Cedars Union, Dallas; Willow Sanchez, a lawyer based in Dallas and New York who “represents clients in the visual, performing, musical, and motion picture arts, as well as arts-oriented nonprofits and for-profits;” Danielle Georgiou, a DFW-based performance and video artist and founder of the Danielle Georgiou Dance Group; and Erin K. Murphy, the Manager of Exhibitions and Assistant to the Chief Curator at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

These discussions are free and open to the public (with the cost of admission to the Vignette Art Fair). They take place this Saturday, April 14; Art & Community starts at 11 am, and Art & Success starts at 12:30 pm, at the Vignette Art Fair which is held in the Women’s Museum at Fair Park in Dallas. A brunch with a mimosa bar opens at 10:30 a.m that day for those who are interested in showing up a little earlier. For more on this, please go here and here.