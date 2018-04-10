New Artist Residency Opens in South Austin; Applications Due Soon

The St. Elmo Arts Residency, a new program offered by the University of Texas at Austin’s Department of Art and Art History in conjunction with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, is accepting applications from new MFA graduates until April 15, 2018. This residency is reserved for one “newly minted MFA artist in painting, drawing, print, photo, sculpture or multimedia.”

It offers a $30K stipend, a private furnished house, an 1800 square-foot studio, and a part-time teaching post at UT. It lasts a little more than nine months (the full academic year) and the inaugural residency term will take place from early August of this year through mid-May of next year. The resident artist will also participate in the academic and city art scene in other capacities (including teaching a workshop) and have a solo exhibition “…at the Wildflower Center in restored 19th-century carriage house gallery.”

Big bonus: “The residency is situated in a beautifully renovated house and studio compound in the St. Elmo district of South Austin, located midway between the university campus and the Wildflower Center.”

For more on this, including info on eligibility, resident responsibilities, perks of the residency, and a link to apply, please go here.