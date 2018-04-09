Thin Line Fest Announces Best Documentary Film Lineup in its 11-Year History, Paired with a Wide Variety of Music and Impressive Photography.

DENTON, TX – Now in its 11th year, the annual documentary film festival Thin Line Fest announces a dynamic documentary film lineup that will screen over five days at The Campus Theatre in downtown Denton and Movie Tavern Denton, spanning multiple screens. There’s something for everyone at Thin Line, which runs this month, April 18-22: the festival’s programming includes 31 feature-length documentaries and 58 short films. And with free general admission, Thin Line makes it easy to enjoy the festival experience.

Included in the lineup are four films from the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah; two from the 2018 Big Sky Film Festival in Missoula, Montana; and one from the 2018 South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. Attendees can engage in post-screening Q&A sessions with over 50 visiting filmmakers, rub elbows with the film’s subjects, musicians and photographers, and learn from professionals at panels and workshops. For a full film schedule, and descriptions of all the films, please go here.

Thin Line has also booked acclaimed national music acts such as Dezi 5, Adma Schatz, and Flor de Toloache from New York City; Shredders from Minneapolis; Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces from New Orleans; the legendary female punk rock band, the myDolls, from Houston; and Salt Petal from Los Angeles. And, true to the Denton vibe, there’s no shortage of local talent performing during the festival, including Jessie Frye, Lizzie Boredom, MNKR, The Demigs, OG Garden, Mother Tongues, Body English, The Red Death, The Birds of Night, Felt & Fur, and more. For a full music line up at this year’s Thin Line, please go here.

In more recent years, Thin Line hosts a competitive photography festival for photo enthusiasts and gallery attendees. This year, the festival was flooded with submissions from all over the world, and on display at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center will be photography from artists from Switzerland, Toronto, London, Germany, New Jersey, Chicago, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Alabama, Iowa, Virginia, and of course work from Denton, Dallas, and all over Texas. Attendees can also check out the photography gallery at the Hickory Street Office Building and the DATCU Young Artist Series Gallery at the Golden Triangle Mall.

Thin Line is a free general-admission festival with upgraded experiences available for purchase, ranging from $19 to $99. The ultimate VIP package offers the best value for the five-day, multi-concept experience. VIP attendees receive priority access to indoor events, greenroom hospitality, invites to exclusive events, livestream access to events, VIP discounts, $15 credit towards festival merch, and free VIP parking in Downtown Denton (while spots last). Festival goers should register online or at the door of any official venue. To register, please go here.