It’s Art. It’s National Poetry Month.

Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen.

― Leonardo da Vinci

Houston’s Writers in the Schools (WITS) have provided a space for the City of Houston to share stories. WITS, Buffalo Bayou Partnership, and artist Nicola Parente have transformed the trees at Eleanor Tinsley Park into poet-trees for National Poetry Month. The theme is “Dear Houston: Poems of Love from a City of Resilience.” As you walk along the bayou during the month of April, you can write your story and share your words on social media using the hashtag #poettree @witshouston.

Also, poetry lovers can subscribe to the WITS blog to receive daily poems all throughout the month of April. WITS has even set up pop-up poetry inside area HEB grocery stores throughout the month. And on April 15, kids in grades K-12 will read original poems, stories, and essays on stage at Discovery Green.

WITS often brings young writers to museums and galleries for stimulation. These events are opportunities to see how the arts overlap and inspire each other.