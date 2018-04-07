Learn About the Houston Art Scene of the ’70s and ’80s

Art Historian Pete Gershon and author of the upcoming book “Collision: Contemporary Artists Working in Houston, 1972-1985” will present a talk of the same name on Monday, April 9, 9:30am, at the University of Houston School of Art (room 110).

This social history traces the development of the scene in between the crazy opening of the present-day Contemporary Arts Museum Houston building in 1972 and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston‘s presentation of Fresh Paint: the Houston School in 1985. From a previous talk posted on Facebook, Gershon is expected to address questions such as: “How did the city influence these artists, and how did they in turn influence the city? How did contemporary art activity in Houston reflect, oppose, or presage trends in the regional and national arts communities? Was there really any ‘Houston School’ and if so, what was it?”