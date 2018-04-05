CAMH Announces New Lawn Installation by Austin Artist Bucky Miller

The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) announced today that it will install works by Austin-based artist Bucky Miller throughout its front and back lawns as a continuation of its Art on the Lawn series. Started in 2011 on the museum’s front lawn facing the intersection of Montrose and Bissonnet (and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston), the program has included Rob Pruitt’s The Andy Monument, Joseph Havel’s bronze and resin Endless, and most recently, as part of his 2017 exhibition at the museum, Paul Ramírez Jonas’ Publicar X.

Each of the works featured in Art on the Lawn so far have been displayed differently and played unique roles in complimenting the museum’s outdoor presence: Havel’s installed his piece in the center of the museum’s fountain; Pruitt’s sculpture was akin to heroic park statues; and Jonas’ piece acted as a community bulletin board, allowing visitors and passersby to pin objects to its surface.

For his installation on CAMH’s lawns, Miller will display photographs “from a body of work dedicated to the toad that lives outside the artist’s apartment in Austin.” Acting like wayfinding signs or bulletin boards, the photographs will be installed around the museum in a way that’s similar to the outdoor instation from his 2017 exhibition at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden & Museum in Austin. Miller was the recipient of the 2017 UMLAUF Prize, which was juried by CAMH director Bill Arning.

For more about Art on the Lawn, go here. To see more of Miller’s works, visit his website, or see his exhibition The Toad, currently on view at Jonathan Hopson Gallery in Houston.