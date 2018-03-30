Advertise   Donate
Port A to Host Sculptural SandFest

30 Mar 2018
Photo courtesy of Texas SandFest via 101corpuschristi.com

April 27-29, rain or shine, South Texas’ Port Aransas will host the annual Texas SandFest. Sand sculptors will spend the weekend creating beautiful (but temporary) works of art. The event attracts about 50,000 visitors a year, reports 101CorpusChristi.com. Visitors can expect beach, beer, wine, food, and music. Aspiring artists can hang out in the amateur area for lessons in creatively pounding and patting sand.

Due to Hurricane Harvey, Port Aransas could use some extra love this year. It also means that accommodations are still not up to speed, so make travel plans now.

