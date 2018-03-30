Houston’s 31st Annual Art Car Parade Is Nearly Upon Us

The organizers of Houston’s famed Art Car Parade, the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, has announced the schedule and programming for the 31st annual Art Car Parade weekend. It happens April 12-15, with somewhere in the neighborhood of 250 ‘mobile masterpieces’ as its centerpiece. They’ll roll along Allen Parkway and through downtown Houston on Smith Street on Saturday, April 14, but the “weekend” is really four days of events, some of which are listed at the bottom of this post.

But first, the Orange show has released some interesting statistics about this year’s entries. For this year’s parade, there are: