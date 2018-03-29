Houston Blue Trees Return. Plagiarized by Parks and Rec.

Those who remember the “Painted Trees” installation that the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) commissioned from artist Konstantin Dimopoulos five years ago at Waugh and Memorial were surprised to see its recent return.

According to numerous Facebook posts, the new colored trees (blue and green) had nothing to do with HAA or Dimopoulos; this was the work of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department. When several local artists called out the plagiaristic nature of the new project, Dimopoulos’ wife replied:

It’s Adele Dimopoulos here, Kon’s wife and business manager. We most certainly do know about the blue trees being copied by city Parks and we are in the process of addressing this through various channels.

We are aware that there is a much bigger issue of copyright and IP for all artists at stake here. So sit tight and let’s see what shakes down.

Below is a video about the original installation.