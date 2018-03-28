Nasher Opens Call For Microgrant Applications

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas today announced that it’s opened the call for applications for its annual microgrant program. The program kicked off in 2015, and each year it offers artists up to $2000 “to further their personal or professional development.”

The deadline for applications is May 1, 2018, and one criterion for eligibility is that the artist currently lives in North Texas, which includes the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Ellis, Johnson, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto, Hood, Parker, and Wise. Artists working in any media can apply, and “artists may apply for up to $2000 to be used directly on physical resources or endeavors that will further their artistic practice, such as studio rental, materials and equipment, travel for research purposes, or exhibition-related expenses.”

Last year’s grant recipients were Chesley Antoinette (Dallas), Eileen Maxson (Dallas), Marcela Reyes (Garland), Giovanni Valderas (Dallas), and Montoya Williams (Dallas). Maxson, in fact, will serve on this year’s jury, which also includes Thomas Feulmer, Director of Educational Programming at The Rachofsky House; Devin Mays, artist and creative and community design strategist for Rebuild Foundation, Chicago; and lauren woods, artist and visiting lecturer, Southern Methodist University.

For more on this and to apply, please go here.