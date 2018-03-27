Menil Collection Announces Appointment of Two New Curators

The Menil Collection in Houston today announced the appointment of two new curators: Irene Mei Zhi Shum as Associate Curator of Contemporary Art, and Natalie Dupêcher as Assistant Curator of Modern Art. Both begin their posts this summer, while the Menil’s main building is closed for renovations, and both will report to the Menil’s Senior Curator Michelle White.

Irene Mei Zhi Shum, has since 2007 “served as the inaugural curator and collections manager for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Philip Johnson Glass House, New Canaan, CT. Prior to the site’s public opening, Shum coordinated the transfer of property from the Estates of Philip Johnson and David Whitney to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.” She holds a Master’s in Architecture from Yale, an architecture degree from the École des Beaux-Arts of the Ecoles d’Art Américaines de Fontainebleau, and Bachelor degrees in Architecture and Art History from Barnard College, Columbia University.

Natalie Dupêcher, a doctoral candidate at Princeton University “is writing her dissertation on the German artist Hans Bellmer… . She holds a Master’s degree in the History of Art from Williams College and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Art History and Romance Languages from New York University.”

