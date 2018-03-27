Austin to Make More 2-D Art

Austin’s “Graffiti Park” is being relocated, but 2-D public art is still strong. The annual temporary public art program TEMPO, usually outdoor sculptural installations, is expanding. Through the new TEMPO 2-D, Austin’s Art in Public Places (AIPP) will commission seven to ten artists to create temporary murals at select sites across the city. The deadline to apply is April 26 at 5pm and compensation will be provided for the selected artists.

Artists that want to make their mark on Austin, go here.