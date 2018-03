“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. -Ed.

Today: Magnified, molecular-looking things hanging from the ceiling

Above: Josiah McElheny’s Island Universe installation which is now on view at the Moody Center for the Arts in Houston.

Below: a chandelier found in a Houston pharmacy.

*************

No matter how original, innovative or crazy your idea, someone else is also working on that idea. Furthermore, they are using notation very similar to yours. – Bruce J. MacLennan