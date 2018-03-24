Five Funny French Films Returns to the MFAH

Today, March 24, 2018, marks the second day of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s eighth Five Funny French Films series. Put on yearly by the museum’s outstanding Film department, the screenings promise to make you laugh out loud: last year, Tracy Stephenson, the museum’s coordinator of film and video, told the Houston Press about selecting videos for the program: “if I haven’t laughed pretty heartily in 20 minutes, I cross it off the list.”

This year’s program includes stories of love, deception, pickpockets, and of course, the Alps. See below for a schedule of films happening throughout the weekend. For tickets, go here.

March 24, 2018

7PM: Lost in Paris (Paris pieds nus)

In this delightful story infused with oddball charm, a Canadian librarian searches for her missing octogenarian aunt in Paris.

8:45PM: Kiss Me (Embrasse-moi!)

Océanerosemarie is convinced she’s met the woman of her dreams—and not for the first time.

March 25, 2018

3PM: Penny Pincher (Radin!)

A talented concert violinist and renowned cheapskate learns about a teen daughter he never knew existed—and she thinks he’s a generous philanthropist.

5PM: Family Heist (Mes trésors)

Jean Reno stars as a high-profile burglar who reconciles with his two daughters for a heist involving a rare Stradivarius violin.