The Hammer Museum and Will Ferrell Take on Contemporary Art

LA’s Hammer Museum’s current exhibition, Stories of Almost Everyone, has been deemed by the LA Times art critic Christopher Knight as cold and “pendantic,” reports artnet News. In fact, the opening statement about the show on the museum’s website states: “Stories of Almost Everyone is an exhibition about the willingness to believe the stories that are conveyed by works of contemporary art.”

It’s an interesting perspective on a group exhibition which presents interesting works by interesting contemporary artists with wall labels and tour guides that explain the works with a straight face. It’s even more interesting that the Hammer has posted a video of actor Will Ferrell and Community star Joel McHale taking a “mock tour” of the show as amateur museum visitors. Ferrell is actually the husband of former auctioneer and current Hammer board member, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell, and they are contemporary art collectors.

Still, the Ferrell/McHale video is a must watch for those who forget that contemporary art is just funny sometimes.