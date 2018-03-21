DiverseWorks Brings Back “12 Minutes Max!”

DiverseWorks in Houston, in partnership with its artist advisory board, has announced the schedule and lineup for the next installment of its popular “12 Minutes Max!” series, which brings you two evenings of local “new and experimental performances, none of which last longer than the titular 12 minutes… . With a different line-up each night, this fast-paced, high energy event features performance art, dance, music, sound, spoken word, and more.”

The event takes place at MATCH (which is also home of DiverseWorks) in Houston’s midtown on Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30, 2018. The line-up is as follows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Anisa Boukhlif + Siri Cyan

Devin Kenny

Evan McCarley

New Factories

S Rodriguez + Sara Balabanlilar

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

Megan Easely, Veronica Salinas, Rebecca Novak + Rachel Orosco

Harrison Guy with Walter Hull

Yue Nakayama with Ronnie Yates

Gee Okonkwo and The Healers

TAME, The Aspiring Me

On both evenings the performances start at 8 pm. Admission is pay-what-you-wish with a suggested donation of $15, and you can secure tickets in advance here. For more on this, please go here.